Former AAP MLA Jarnail Singh dies of Covid-19 complications

Former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jarnail Singh died on Friday at 47 after battling Covid-19 for nearly two weeks. The former Rajouri Garden legislator was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital and was being treated in the ICU.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled his death and tweeted: “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of former Delhi MLA Sh Jarnail Singh ji. May God bless his soul. He will always be fondly remembered for his contributions to society.”

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia remembered Singh as someone who fought for justice for the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots. “The death of our former colleague at the Delhi assembly, Jarnail Singh, is saddening for us all. We have lost a strong voice that fought for justice for the families of those who were killed in the 1984 massacre,” he tweeted.

A former journalist, Singh first came into the limelight in 2009 for hurling a shoe at the then Union cabinet minister P Chidambaram during a press conference.

Singh contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from West Delhi, but lost. A year later, he was elected to the Delhi assembly from the Rajouri Garden seat on an AAP ticket. He resigned in 2017 to contest the Punjab assembly elections from the Lambi seat against now state chief minister Amarinder Singh and former chief minister Prakash Singh Badal. Badal won the seat.

Singh was suspended from the AAP last year over a post about Hindu deities on Facebook. He later deleted the post after backlash, and said his son had put up the post.