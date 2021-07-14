Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Four arrested for shooting man inside Dwarka court complex
delhi news

Four arrested for shooting man inside Dwarka court complex

Two days after a 45-year-old man was shot dead outside an advocate’s chamber in Dwarka court complex, the police on Wednesday said they arrested four persons, including the advocate, on the charges of murder and destruction of evidence
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 11:25 PM IST
HT Image

Two days after a 45-year-old man was shot dead outside an advocate’s chamber in Dwarka court complex, the police on Wednesday said they arrested four persons, including the advocate, on the charges of murder and destruction of evidence. Police said the pistol used to shoot the victim was allegedly recovered from the advocate’s chamber on the fourth floor of the court building.

The arrested persons were identified as Arun Sharma, the advocate; Rohit, his driver; and Darshan and Pradeep, who are associates of the victim, Swikar Luthra. Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said the victim has at least five criminal cases, including that of cheating and extortion, registered against him.

A senior police officer associated with the probe said that the bullets were allegedly fired by Pradeep when the group was having a party outside the chamber. The injured man was rushed to a nearby private hospital, the officer said, adding that the advocate allegedly misled the hospital staff and police by claiming that the man was shot by someone in a park outside the court compound.

“They also tried to destroy the evidence at the crime scene. The advocate was not involved in the firing but he tried to cover up the crime,” the officer added.

Dwarka court bar association president YP Singh said, “We have taken several steps to tighten the security apparatus at the court campus. The security personnel at the gates have been asked to check each and every visitor thoroughly before allowing the person to enter the court premises.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

How this 43-year-old sarpanch made his village in UP a smart one

UP Police reminds people about importance of masks, social distancing in tweets

A snow leopard is hiding in this pic. Tweeple are struggling to see it, can you?

Blind elephant gets help from friend who guides her towards food. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP