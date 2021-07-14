Four arrested for shooting man inside Dwarka court complex

Two days after a 45-year-old man was shot dead outside an advocate’s chamber in Dwarka court complex, the police on Wednesday said they arrested four persons, including the advocate, on the charges of murder and destruction of evidence. Police said the pistol used to shoot the victim was allegedly recovered from the advocate’s chamber on the fourth floor of the court building.

The arrested persons were identified as Arun Sharma, the advocate; Rohit, his driver; and Darshan and Pradeep, who are associates of the victim, Swikar Luthra. Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said the victim has at least five criminal cases, including that of cheating and extortion, registered against him.

A senior police officer associated with the probe said that the bullets were allegedly fired by Pradeep when the group was having a party outside the chamber. The injured man was rushed to a nearby private hospital, the officer said, adding that the advocate allegedly misled the hospital staff and police by claiming that the man was shot by someone in a park outside the court compound.

“They also tried to destroy the evidence at the crime scene. The advocate was not involved in the firing but he tried to cover up the crime,” the officer added.

Dwarka court bar association president YP Singh said, “We have taken several steps to tighten the security apparatus at the court campus. The security personnel at the gates have been asked to check each and every visitor thoroughly before allowing the person to enter the court premises.”