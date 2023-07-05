Days after two employees of a city trader were allegedly robbed of ₹50 lakh in outer Delhi’s Alipur, police have arrested four people in this connection, including one of the employees, officers said on Wednesday. Delhi: Four arrested for Rs50 lakh robbery in Alipur

Those arrested also include a former employee, Santosh, of the Chandni Chowk-based trader, officers said.The stolen amount was recovered from their possession, they added.

According to the police, Santosh was sacked from his job nearly a week before the robbery. Officers said that the 25-year-old was enraged over this and wanted to cause a financial loss to his former employer, which led him to plan the robbery.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north), Ravi Kumar Singh, said that on June 14, the trader’s employees, Mukesh Kumar and Abhimanyu, were out to collect money from different places across Delhi on behalf of their employer. The two collected ₹50 lakh from a finance office in Alipur and put the money in two bags handled by each of them. On their way back, two men arrived from behind and robbed them of the bags in a narrow street near Holi Chowk . The robbers assaulted Kumar, while Abhimanyu handed over the money bag as soon as the suspects threatened them, police said.

A case of robbery was then registered at Alipur police station, said the DCP. “Multiple teams were formed to probe the case. During technical investigation, which included examination of call records of all employees of the businessman, Abhimanyu’s role emerged. During interrogation, the 22-year-old confessed to providing Santosh with information regarding the cash collection. Santosh had also roped in his cousin, Subhash, who further included his friend Dinesh Jakhad in the conspiracy. Subhash and Jakhad committed the robbery after which they fled to their hometown Bikaner in Rajasthan,” added Singh.

Last week, police teams conducted raids in Rajasthan and arrested Santosh, Subhash and Jakhad and recovered the entire stolen cash from them, officers said. Abhimanyu was arrested from Delhi during that time, they added.

