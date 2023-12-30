Four arrested in Fatehpur Beri road rage case

Four people were arrested in connection with a case of road rage reporter from south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri area on Friday, officers aware of the matter said on Saturday. The road rage incident was reported from Fatehpur Beri area. The incident followed an accident involving two cars. (HT photo)

The incident was caught on video which showed at least four people assaulting a man sitting inside a car. The assault ensued after the alleged victim’s car rammed another vehicles in which the alleged accused were travelling.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

A senior police officer said while two people were arrested in the case on Friday, one more person was nabbed on Saturday. All three accused were security guards, the officer said.

The alleged victim, Sachin Lohiya, was also arrested on Saturday, and was released on bail later, the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhury said the three accused work as security guards in the same company. “The third accused has been identified as Manoj, a resident of Haryana. Manoj is a security guard,” the DCP said.

Referring to claims that the accused were wearing khaki jacket similar to those worn by policemen, the DCP said none of accused was a police personnel. “Manoj bought the jacket from a shop in Jharoda Kalan where police uniform retailers are located,” the DCP said.

Police said they had earlier registered a case on a complaint by Lohiya. The other two accused, arrested on Friday, were identified Anil Kumar and Prabhat Sharma.

The DCP said a case was also registered against Lohiya on the complaint by Sharma.

As per Sharma’s statement, he, along with car driver, Vikrant were going in their Celerio car. When they reached in front of Metro pillar No 43, Lohiya rammed his car from behind.

“An altercation took place between both parties. Thereafter, Lohiya beat up Prabhat. Following this, Prabhat called his colleagues Manoj, Anil, Kaviraj and others who then thrashed Lohiya,” the officer said.