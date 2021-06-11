Four, including a 5-year-old child, killed in road mishap in Delhi’s Najafgarh

Four persons, including three members of a family, were killed and at least one person was injured after an allegedly speeding truck ran over them in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh early Friday morning, police said. The errant truck driver was arrested and the vehicle impounded, they said.

The dead persons included a couple and their five-year-old child. The fourth deceased person was their neighbour. The couple’s two-and-a-half-year-old child was injured in the mishap. The injured child is undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital. The child’s condition is serious, a police officer said.

According to the officer, the mishap took place around 5am. The family and their neighbour were walking towards the family’s car parked outside their home when the truck ran them over.

“At 5.19am,a fatal accident call was received at PS Najafgarh ,at Thana Road near Vikas Hospital. At the spot, Ashok (30), Kiran (27), his wife, Ishant (5), their son were found dead. Two persons, Dev (2.5), their other son and Jawahar Singh (93), their neighbour were sent to Vikas Hospital. Later, Jawahar Singh died during treatment. Dev is currently under treatment at Safdurjung Hospital,” said DCP( Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena.

“Five vehicles were found damaged at the spot. The accident was caused by a dumper truck driven in a rash and negligent manner. The truck driver Rajesh has been arrested,” he added.