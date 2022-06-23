Four members of NSUI held for arson outside BJP president’s house

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Wednesday said that they arrested four members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) for their alleged involvement in arson outside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda’s house on Moti Lal Nehru Marg on Tuesday.

Special commissioner of police (law and order) Sagar Preet Hooda identified the suspects as Jagdeep Singh (30), NSUI’s national delegate, Sarvottam Rana (25), NSUI’s Chandigarh state general secretary, Pranav Pandey (26), NSUI’s national co-ordinator, and Vishal (28), NSUI’s general secretary.

Police said that on June 21, they received information regarding a “fire incident” in front of Nadda’s residence. Police found that around 4.30pm, 8-10 people had gathered outside the house and started sloganeering. After some time, the protestors wrapped two khakhi shorts on a wooden stick and set them on fire. “They threw the burning shorts over the security room and at the gate of the house, but this attempt was thwarted by the residence’s staff on duty,” Hooda said, adding that a case on charge of attempt to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy among others was registered at Tughlak Road Police Station and investigation was taken up.

Police said that several teams headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Chanakyapuri) Suma Madda were constituted under the close supervision of DCP Amrutha Guguloth to apprehend the culprits and to unearth the conspiracy, Hooda said. “During the course of investigation, exhibits were lifted from the spot for scientific examination and footages of CCTVs installed outside the place of incident were examined. It was captured in the footage that about 10-12 people had come there in two vehicles which were found to be registered at Rohtak, Haryana and Bijnaur, Uttar Pradesh,” Special Commissioner said.

Further local intelligence was developed and it was found that the offenders are members of the National Student Union of India (NSUI). Several raids were conducted to apprehend the persons involved in the case and the four accused were arrested from different locations, police said. “One Innova car used by accused persons has been recovered. Other co-accused have also been identified and efforts to apprehend them are underway,” Hooda said.