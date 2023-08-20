Robbery at godown in outer Delhi

Four unidentified men barged into a godown near Alipur in outer Delhi, assaulted a crane operator sleeping inside and robbed the place in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

All the four suspects have been identified as natives of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational image)

The suspects loaded packets of plastic granules stored at the godown and fled after locking the crane operator in a room. A case of robbery and assault was registered at Alipur police station, the police said, adding that one suspect was apprehended on Sunday.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (outer north) B Bharat Reddy said that the police control room received a call regarding a theft in Alipur area on Saturday morning. A police team reached the crime spot in Khera Kalan village in Alipur and met Hira Lal, 25, a crane operator at the gowdown, who said that he sleeps in a room inside the godown premises.

Police said that around 3am on Saturday, when Lal was sleeping with his door open, four unidentified men entered his room and started assaulting him. They then held him hostage, the additional DCP said.

The suspects then drove their pickup vehicle inside the godown and loaded plastic raw material packets in their vehicle. Later, they escaped from the spot in their vehicle after locking Lal in his room, Reddy said.

“A case of robbery, voluntarily causing hurt during robbery, lurking house-trespass, wrongful confinement, and common intention was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 392, 394, 457, 342 and 34 was registered at the Alipur police station. All the four suspects have been identified as natives of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. One of them, identified by his first name Mukesh, 22, has been arrested,” Reddy added.

