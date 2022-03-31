Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four nabbed after two die of suffocation in Delhi Jal Board sewage pit

Published on Mar 31, 2022 11:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A day after two persons died inside a Delhi Jal Board sewage pit in east Delhi’s Kondli, Delhi Police have arrested three persons in connection with the case, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap identified the arrested persons as plant in-charge KP Tewari, supervisor Raj Kumar, and shift in-charge Mohammmed Haroon.

Police had registered a case in the matter on Wednesdayunder Section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 9 of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavenger and their Rehabilitation Act.

On Wednesday, two men identified as Nitesh (25) and Yashdev (35) had gone to repair a valve and fell inside the pit around 5pm. They were pulled out around 6pm and taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

A DJB spokesperson said maintenance work was being carried out in the Kondli phase 4 sewage treatment plant when the accident took place and that an inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

On Tuesday afternoon, four persons had died inside a sewer in outer north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area. Three men, including the contractor, were working on repairing sewer lines and an e-rickshaw driver jumped in an attempt to save them, leading to the death of all four. Police have registered a case in that matter as well and an investigation is underway.

