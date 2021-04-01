Four Rohingya refugees from Kalindi Kunj camp detained for not having documents

Four Rohingya refugees were detained in South Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj on Wednesday for not having the necessary documents (refugee cards) and handed over to the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO), the Delhi Police said.

Rohingya leaders alleged a concerted drive against them, citing a similar incident earlier in March when about a dozen refugees were detained for not having papers. However, the police denied any planned campaign or drive against the community.

“It’s just that some refugees were found staying here illegally. There is no drive against them as such,” said RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police (south-east).

Ali Jauhar, a community leader of the Rohingyas, on Wednesday said the local police detained four refugees each from the Kalindi Kunj and Shaheen Bagh camps on the pretext that they did not have the necessary documents. “They later let go of the Shaheen Bagh refugees, but the Kalindi Kunj Rohingyas have been detained,” Jauhar, who also lives at the Kalindi Kunj refugee camp, said.

Jauhar said that on March 24, six Rohingyas from each camp were held.

The DCP confirmed that a few refugees were detained earlier as well, but did not elaborate on the exact number or date. “Whenever we get to know that someone is living illegally, we detain them and hand them over to the FRRO,” Meena said, adding that no police cases were registered against them.

Jauhar, however, alleged that refugees were being detained despite possessing the necessary documents. “I don’t know why that is being done,” he said.

Jauhar said about 600 Rohingya refugees are living in the two camps. “They all have refugee cards issued by the United Nations High Commissioner,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, the FRRO wasn’t available for comment.