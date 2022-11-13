Four students barred from JNU campus after scuffle on Wednesday

HT Correspondent

htreporters@hindustantimes.com

New Delhi: Two days after a scuffle broke out between students on campus, JNU on Saturday issued a notice declaring the campus out of bounds for four students pursuing BA, MA, and Mphil-PhD for indulging in a physical fight with a fellow campus student.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The notice issued by the chief proctor said that the students pursuing different courses were involved in a physical fight with another fellow student on November 9 at midnight at Narmada Hostel. Subsequently, as per the rules of discipline and proper conduct of students at JNU, the vice-chancellor declared the campus out of bounds for the students until an inquiry was completed. The students were also required to cooperate with the inquiry committee.

On Thursday, university registrar Ravikesh said that a scuffle between two groups of students broke out on campus today due to personal animosity. “JNU authority has taken a serious view of the matter and has instructed the Dean of Students and the Security branch to take necessary steps and submit a detailed report on this incident. The administration reiterates its resolve for zero tolerance towards any form of violence on campus and appeals to the student groups to desist from resorting to violence and taking the law into their hands failing which strict action will be taken as per university rule,” said the registrar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Multiple clashes between different groups have taken place on the JNU campus in the past 4-5 years. Earlier this year in April, violence erupted on the JNU campus following an altercation between two groups of students—left-associated groups and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)— over the preparation of non-vegetarian food in the dinner menu of the Kaveri Hostel on Sunday evening when Ram Navmi was being celebrated.

On January 5, 2020, a group of students and teachers had organised a march at the T-point near Sabarmati hostel when a mob, armed with hammers, sticks, and rods and wearing face masks, allegedly attacked them. The mob broke into several hostels, including Periyar and Sabarmati, and beat up the students. JNU student union member Aishe Ghosh was also attacked by a mob during the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}