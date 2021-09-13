Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Malkaganj; 2 children feared trapped

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the fire control room received a call at 11.50am regarding a building collapse in Malkaganj. Initially, five fire tenders and rescue teams were sent to the spot. Later, two more fire tenders were dispatched
By Karn Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 01:12 PM IST
A visual from the site in Delhi’s Malkaganj on Monday. (ANI)

A four-storey building collapsed in north Delhi’s Malkaganj near Subzi Mandi late on Monday morning. One person was rescued from the debris while two children are feared to be trapped under the rubble, said the fire department. A car parked nearby was badly damaged as debris from the building fell on it, police and fire department officials said.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said the fire control room received a call at 11.50am regarding a building collapse in Malkaganj. Initially, five fire tenders and rescue teams were sent to the spot. Later, two more fire tenders were dispatched, he said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse said one person was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

“The rescue operation is still on and the local police officials are there. Further information will be shared soon,” said the DCP.

