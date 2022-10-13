Fourth victim dies in Lahori Gate building collapse

Three days after a residential building collapsed in central Delhi Lahori Gate area, the death toll rose to four on Wednesday morning when a 65-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at Lok Nayak Hospital. Three people including a 4-year-old girl died earlier in the mishap.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday evening, a two-storey house with four small shops on the ground floor collapsed leaving three people dead including Khushi, 4, who was passing by with her father and two members of the family living in the house - identified as Suleman, 75 and Shagufta, 70, all residents of Valmiki Road near Swami Shradhhanand Marg.

The third member of the family identified as Sarkar Begum alias Rana Begum, wife of deceased Suleman, also breathed her last, a family member Nagma said. “She has sustained severe injuries but she was getting better. She was talking to me till 2am in the morning but she complained of uneasiness this morning and then died,” she said.

Naghma alleged that the house they live in and which has collapsed belongs to Waqf Board and they had written to them to get it repaired a year ago as cracks had developed but to no avail. Waqf Board, however, said that this plot was allotted to a mosque in the area and their management committee has been responsible for it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}