Free cycles to Class 9 girls, laptops for Class 10 toppers in Delhi's education budget push

The Delhi government will provide free bicycles to nearly 130,000 girls in Class 9 and above in government schools, chief minister Rekha Gupta announced in Tuesday’s budget, as education commanded the largest share with ₹19,326 crore allocated for 2026–27 – marginally higher than ₹19,291 crore in 2025–26. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said ₹5 crore has been allocated to establish medical rooms in all government schools. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

In a significant announcement aimed at improving school retention, Gupta said ₹90 crore has been allocated for the scheme. “Transportation often becomes a big problem for daughters studying in Delhi’s government schools. Sometimes it even leads to dropouts,” she explained.

The government will also provide laptops to meritorious Class 10 pass students, with ₹10 crore earmarked for the scheme.

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To be sure, the overall share of education in the Delhi government’s budget saw a marginal dip to 18.64% from 19% last year.

The budget included measures aimed at improving school infrastructure, reducing dropouts, regulating private play schools, and strengthening skill development.

A total of ₹200 crore was allocated to improve school infrastructure and construct new school buildings, while another ₹275 crore was set aside for expansion of existing schools.

Gupta said ₹5 crore has been allocated to establish medical rooms in all government schools. “It is hard to believe that government schools in a city like Delhi did not even have medical rooms,” she said.

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On digital learning, Gupta said around 7,000 classrooms were equipped with smart boards in 2025, and the target for 2026–27 is to set up 8,777 smart classrooms, with a long-term plan to expand to 21,000 classrooms. An allocation of ₹150 crore has been made.

To promote holistic development, ₹50 crore was allocated for sports hostels, playgrounds, and swimming pools. The government also proposed ₹2 crore to provide crèche facilities in offices with designated caregivers. “As there has been no clear regulatory framework for private play schools, we are introducing the Private Play Schools Policy to ensure the holistic development of children,” Gupta said, adding that the government will develop a common library infrastructure and a digital library system.

For sports, the government will establish rehabilitation centres in government-run stadiums and introduce a private sports academy policy to provide government school students better sports infrastructure while creating opportunities for the private sector.

A budget of ₹1.5 crore is proposed for pedagogical innovations and exposure visits for CM Shri Schools.

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In higher and technical education, ₹720 crore has been allocated for expanding infrastructure in ITIs at Shahdara, Pusa, and Jail Road. “New buildings for GB Pant Engineering College and Polytechnic will also be constructed, for which a budget of ₹100 crore is proposed,” she said.

The government is also setting up Centres of Excellence at ITIs in Jahangirpuri, Dheerpur, Shahdara, Narela, and Nand Nagari to strengthen skill development. Additionally, ₹10 crore has been allocated for the National Law University.

An education city will be built in Narela for which the government has procured land and the DDA is carrying out the project.

The government will also launch a talent hunt scheme, allowing youth from all 70 assembly constituencies to participate in competitions. An allocation of ₹10 crore has been proposed for the scheme.