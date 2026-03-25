Delhi budget: ₹18.5 crore allocated for AI exposure in govt schools

New Delhi: The Delhi government has allocated ₹18.5 crore in its budget for financial year 2026-27 to enhance student’s exposure to advanced technologies in Delhi government schools, said chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday. The initiatives also include use of AI in assessment systems, examination processes and personality development. (Representative photo)

Referring to the Artificial Intelligence Summit 2026, Gupta said that initiatives such as AI-focused programmes, data analysis training, exchange programmes and educational visits will help students become globally competitive.

“Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, India recently hosted a major AI Impact Summit. A sum of ₹18.5 crore will be allocated for initiatives to offer a similar exposure and make education globally competitive,” said Gupta.

The initiatives also include use of AI in assessment systems, examination processes, personality development and pedagogical innovations to improve learning for students.

As part of a wider push to promote digitalisation and technology integration in education, the government has already installed smart boards in around 7,000 classrooms, the CM said, adding that ₹150 crore will be allocated to expand this initiative, with the goal of covering 21,000 classrooms. For 2026–27, the target is to equip 8,777 classrooms with smart board.

“The target for 2026–27 is to add 8,777 smart classrooms, with plans to expand this number to 21,000 in the coming years,” said Gupta in her budget speech.