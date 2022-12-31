Fresh vaccine stocks in Delhi may come by Jan 2

Days after vaccination centres across the national capital reported the non-availability of Covid-19 booster doses, senior Delhi government officials on Friday said that fresh stock of vaccines is expected by January 2.

An official of the Delhi government’s health department said the department had sent a request to the Centre to increase the city’s vaccination allotment.

“When the Covid-19 cases went down, people stopped coming to vaccination centres to take their precautionary doses. Now, because of a global surge in infections people have started coming in again, but our stock has not been updated. This is why many people who were trying to book vaccination slots were unable to find centres and were being turned away from centres,” the official said.

He added, “We have already sent a request to the central government and we have reiterated that we should be given ample doses so that people do not face any inconvenience in getting the booster doses.”

HT had reported on Thursday that many government vaccination centres in the national capital were either shut or were turning people away citing non-availability of vaccines. On Tuesday, only eight government vaccination centres were available on CoWin and on Wednesday 10 government centres were providing vaccinations. On Friday, the numbers were marginally increased to 18, according to government data.

On Friday, big hospitals including Ram Manohar Lohia, Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya continued to have no vaccine stock. The administration of Delhi’s largest state government hospital Lok Nayak claimed to have vaccine stock but the centre was not visible on the CoWin portal.

Last week, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Delhiites to take the precaution dose in view of the global surge in Covid cases. Cases in several parts of the world have picked up over the past few weeks, with China the worst off. However, experts have sought to allay concerns and said China’s situation is incomparable with India, which has significantly higher immunisation levels.

Covid-19 cases and deaths in the Capital over the past two months or so have been at their lowest levels over the course of the pandemic. Delhi on Friday logged just 9 cases of Covid-19 and no deaths, said the state government’s daily health bulletin. Only 30 people in Delhi are currently infected with Covid-19, according to state government data.

Government data shows that till December 21, over 37.3 million Covid vaccine doses were administered in the Capital. Delhi achieved 112% first-dose coverage (the coverage crossed 100% as several people from other districts and a migrating population were also vaccinated in the Capital) as against the national average of 98% in the 18-59 age group, 97% second-dose coverage against the national average of 92% in the same age group.

“In the 15-17 age group, the Capital has achieved 99% coverage so far for the first dose, against the national average of 84%. Whereas it has achieved 86% coverage against the national average of 72% for the second dose. Similarly, in the 12-14 age group, Delhi has achieved 111% coverage for the first dose against the national average of 88%; and 80% coverage for the second dose against the national average of 69%,” chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said while briefing the media last week.

