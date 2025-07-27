Fresh warning to residents of unsafe Palika Dham to vacate

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has issued a fresh warning asking the residents of Palika Dham housing complex in Gole Market to register for alternative accommodations and vacate this one for revamp. The residents, meanwhile, continue to reject the plan of relocation and warn of protests if they are forcefully evicted. NDMC Palika Dham complex in central Delhi’s Gole Market. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

In the order dated July 23, the corporation has also directed the residents to take part in a meeting at NDMC headquarter on July 30.

The NDMC on July 11 had issued orders that the 150 government quarters in Palika Dham are unsafe and in need of revamp, so residents should vacate these. Despite the deadline being passed, half of the 800 residents have registered on the NDMC portal for alternative accommodation.

“It has been observed that only 40-50% occupants have registered in e-Awas portal for change of accommodation from Palika Dham, which has been viewed with concern by higher authorities,” director of the municipal housing complex said in the fresh order.

Palika Dham complex has been recommended for demolition due to the uninhabitable condition and it has been decided to give one more chance for registration to the remaining occupants for smooth and transparent allotment/re-location, the new order added.

“Employee who fails to register his name will not be considered for alternate accommodation at the new complex and his present accommodation at Palika Dham will also be cancelled as these buildings are uninhabitable,” it mentioned.

Raju Dakolia, president of the Residents’ Welfare Association of Palika Dham said residents are completely against the move to be pushed out of their houses and a protest will be held if they are forcefully evicted. “New vacation notices are being pasted on our houses. We have decided to boycott the meeting called on July 30. We have met higher authorities and are willing to give it in writing that we will be responsible if any accident happens. We are only demanding that basic repair and maintenance of the complex be carried out,” he added.

During a spot check earlier this week, HT found that the four-storey buildings spread on an area of around 8,000sqm are in poor shape with tiles and plaster falling off the facade and damaged drains leading to seepage on its columns. At several places, the RCC beams and iron rods are exposed to the elements. The complex also has temples, a community centre, (barat ghar) and a power substation. Residents at the complex said the poor shape was due to lack of maintenance and that the structure poses no threat.

NDMC officials, on the other hand, argue that the houses at Palika Dham were constructed in 1974 and these are brick masonry structures, whose lifespan is considered to be 50 years. “NDMC places highest priority on safety and welfare of its employees. After a detailed structural assessment, the Palika Dham flats which are more than 50 years old and have outlived their life were declared unsafe for habitation. However, regular maintenance of these flats were being carried out by NDMC,” an official said, adding that residents will be offered more spacious alternate accommodations.