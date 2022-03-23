Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi News
delhi news

From April 1, Delhi to have dedicated lanes for buses, goods carriers

The Delhi transport department will enforce lane discipline on 15 selected roads in the city, with fines up to ₹10,000.
A DTC cluster bus stuck at DDU Marg in New Delhi, (PTI file)
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 11:39 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Delhi transport department on Wednesday from April 1, buses and good carriers will ply in dedicated lanes in the national capital. "Along with the traffic police, the transport department will earmark dedicated lanes to be used only by buses and goods carriers from 8 am to 10 pm," according to a statement issued by the department.

The Delhi transport department will strictly enforce lane discipline for buses and goods carriers on 15 selected roads in the city, with fines up to 10,000 and six months of imprisonment for errant drivers.

Vehicles found plying on other lanes will be liable for prosecution under Section 192-A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which prescribes a fine of 10,000, and imprisonment up to six months, the statement added.

Other vehicles may be allowed to ply on these dedicated lanes during the remainder of the time. Buses and goods carriage vehicles, will, however, stick to their dedicated marked lanes round the clock, it said.

In the first phase, the enforcement drive will be conducted on 15 of the total 46 corridors selected under the initiative, it said.

These include the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road stretch from Anuvrat Marg T-point to Pul Prahladpur T-point, Ashram Chowk to Badarpur Border, Janakpuri to Madhuban Chowk, Moti Nagar to Dwarka Mor, Britannia Chowk to Dhaula Quan, Kashmere Gate ISBT to Apsra Border, Signature Bridge-Bhopura Border, Jahangirpuri Metro Station-Kashmere Gate ISBT and ITO-Ambedkar Nagar among others.

“To make Delhi roads safer, the @ArvindKejriwal govt is starting Bus Lane Enforcement drives to increase Commuter Safety & tackle congestion. Directions have been issued to DTC & Cluster for driver sensitization, PWD for earmarking bus lanes & Transport, Police enforcement teams,” Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted.

Violators will be penalised and prosecuted under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019, the statement mentioned.

The transport department has issued an advisory to its public fleet operators — Delhi Transport Corporation and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd — to sensitize its drivers, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

