New Delhi, As their footsteps cross the threshold of a newly transformed anganwadi, children are greeted by a burst of colour and playful dolphins dancing across walls, bright carpets inviting them to sit and play and shelves filled with toys designed to spark young minds.

From care centres to creative space: Delhi begins Aganwadis makeover

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As the Delhi government has begun upgrading anganwadi centres into 'Samarth Anganwadis', the basic care centre is now being reimagined as a vibrant, child-friendly space where learning begins with curiosity and joy.

The upgradation focuses on modern facilities with the introduction of parent-teacher meetings to strengthen early childhood care and family engagement.

Under the revamp, the centres are being equipped with 11 categories of new items, including brain stimulation toys, napping mattresses, cradles and indoor games. Improved furniture and learning materials are also being provided through a centralised procurement process.

The move is part of a broader plan to improve service delivery by rationalising the city's over 10,000 anganwadis, many of which currently operate from school or DUSIB premises.

Authorities aim to merge centres into schools and government buildings so that children can be easily transferred to regular schools.

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{{^usCountry}} An official told PTI that 611 centres have been identified for the upgrade, of which 509 are currently operational, catering to around 5,000 children. The remaining centres are expected to be refurbished in phases during the current year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An official told PTI that 611 centres have been identified for the upgrade, of which 509 are currently operational, catering to around 5,000 children. The remaining centres are expected to be refurbished in phases during the current year. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The idea is to ensure that children receive quality care in a well-equipped and child-friendly environment. By merging nearby centres and investing in infrastructure, we are aiming for better utilisation of resources," a senior official in the Women and Child Development Department said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The idea is to ensure that children receive quality care in a well-equipped and child-friendly environment. By merging nearby centres and investing in infrastructure, we are aiming for better utilisation of resources," a senior official in the Women and Child Development Department said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Last year, ₹206 crore was allocated to redevelop 1,000 aganwadi centres into modern centres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, ₹206 crore was allocated to redevelop 1,000 aganwadi centres into modern centres. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The official said the redesigned anganwadis are being visually enhanced with colourful themes, including cartoon characters such as dolphins and popular animated figures, along with bright carpets and play-friendly interiors to create an engaging environment for children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official said the redesigned anganwadis are being visually enhanced with colourful themes, including cartoon characters such as dolphins and popular animated figures, along with bright carpets and play-friendly interiors to create an engaging environment for children. {{/usCountry}}

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"Early childhood is a critical stage of development. These centres are being redesigned not just as feeding points, but as spaces that promote learning, play and cognitive growth," the official said.

A key feature of the upgraded centres will be the introduction of regular parent-teacher meetings, aimed at improving communication between caregivers and families and ensuring better monitoring of children's progress.

"The inclusion of structured parent-teacher interactions will help build trust with families and ensure that parents are actively involved in their child's development," he added.

He said a trial of this initiative was carried out previously and it was successful and several parents demanded to continue it. As all the anganwadis get refurbished, the department will start holding such meet-ups.

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The rationalisation exercise also seeks to address the issue of fragmented funding. With multiple anganwadis operating within the same locality, resources were often spread thin, affecting the quality of services. The consolidation is expected to streamline operations and enhance overall efficiency.

The government said the initiative is part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen grassroots-level child welfare services in the national capital.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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