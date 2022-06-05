From Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal makes 4 demands amid killing of Kashmiri Pandits

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that the administration in the Jammu and Kashmir is not allowing Kashmiri Pandits to protest against the recent targeted killings in the Valley. Kejriwal was speaking at a protest held by the AAP at Jantar Mantar in the national capital against the Centre amid a spurt in targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When they (Kashmiri Pandits) protest against the targeted killings, the present BJP government in Kashmir does not allow them to protest. If the government behaves like this, the suffering of the people becomes double,” Kejriwal said, adding that the BJP government has failed in this.

Kejriwal said Kashmiri Pandits don't want meetings by the Centre, but demand action now. “The era of 1990 has come again. They (government) don't have any plan. Whenever there is a murder in the Valley, news comes that the home minister has called a high-level meeting, enough of these meetings, now we need action, Kashmir wants action,” the Delhi CM said.

Kejriwal also made four demands to the Centre over the targeted killings in the Valley - an action plan to stop such incidents, cancel bonds signed with Kashmiri Pandits that says they cannot work outside Kashmir, fulfill the demands of Kashmiri Pandits and provide them security.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kejriwal also warned Pakistan to stop petty tactics. “Kashmir will always be part of India,” Kejriwal.

Jammu and Kashmir has seen a rise in the killing of civilians over the last few months - 13 people have been shot dead in three months. Union home minister Amit Shah, J&K Lt governor Manoj Singha, and NSA Ajit Doval held a high-level meeting on Friday over the matter.

Also speaking on the occasion, AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the prime minister, home minister, all Union ministers and MPs were shedding crocodile tears in the name of The Kashmir Files film.

“Today, Kashmiri Pandits are being massacred. I want to ask Modi ji where are your ministers, MPs and MLAs hiding right now?” Singh said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON