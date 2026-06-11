New Delhi, From meal preparation to digital monitoring, Haryana took a look at Delhi's Atal Canteens, part of a growing exchange of ideas among states running subsidised food programmes for workers and low-income groups.

From Rajasthan to Delhi, and now Haryana: States share ideas on affordable meal schemes

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In the latest such exchange, a delegation from Haryana visited Delhi recently to understand the functioning of the capital's Atal Canteens, a senior official told PTI.

The delegation met officials of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and reviewed various aspects of the scheme, including meal preparation, distribution, digital monitoring and overall operations, he said.

He said the interaction provided an opportunity for both states to exchange experiences on running subsidised meal programmes.

During the visit, the Haryana delegation reviewed various aspects of the scheme, including food preparation, meal distribution, beneficiary management, digital monitoring systems and overall operations of the canteens.

According to the official, the exercise was aimed at understanding the working of the Delhi model and sharing best practices adopted by the two states.

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{{^usCountry}} The development comes against the backdrop of Delhi's own efforts to study successful affordable meal programmes before launching Atal Canteens in December last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development comes against the backdrop of Delhi's own efforts to study successful affordable meal programmes before launching Atal Canteens in December last year. {{/usCountry}}

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A Delhi government delegation had visited Rajasthan to understand the functioning of subsidised community kitchens there, including the vendor-based model for preparing and serving meals and the mechanisms used to maintain quality and efficiency.

Several operational features were studied during that visit as Delhi worked on the framework for its own scheme, officials said.

Haryana, meanwhile, already operates Atal Shramik Kisan Canteens, which were launched in August last year to provide affordable meals to workers and other beneficiaries. Official said interactions between states help governments compare operational models and identify practices that can improve service delivery.

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Haryana has 22 districts and operates its canteen scheme at multiple locations, while Delhi's Atal Canteens are aimed at providing nutritious and affordable food to workers, daily wage earners and economically weaker sections in urban areas.

Under the Delhi scheme, meals are available at a nominal rate of ₹5 per person, with the government providing a subsidy of ₹25 per plate.

The canteens serve vegetarian meals comprising roti, dal, rice and vegetables. Food is served on steel plates, and the billing process is fully computerised.

To ensure transparency and efficient functioning, the scheme incorporates a digital token system and CCTV monitoring. Officials said the technology-driven framework helps track meal distribution and reduces the scope for leakages.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.