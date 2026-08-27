Black SUVs, handwritten flyers: How ABVP, NSUI are campaigning for DUSU polls amid tightened rules

These days, as one walks down Chhatra Marg in Delhi University's North Campus, it is hard to miss the rows of black SUVs with students sitting on car roofs. Look down, and another campaign feature stands out - small, handwritten name cards being distributed among students.

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) 2026 elections have been scheduled to take place on September 18. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT (For representational purpose only)) (HT_PRINT)

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As campaigning intensifies ahead of the September 18 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, handwritten flyers and visiting-card-sized campaign slips are making a comeback, with members of both the ABVP and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) turning to their cadres and student networks to get them written.

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"Sometimes we ask our party volunteers to pick up these cards and bring them back so that they can be used again," an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) member said.

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{{^usCountry}} The shift comes after the university tightened campaign rules, including restrictions on pamphlets and other printed material that could litter public spaces or damage university property. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shift comes after the university tightened campaign rules, including restrictions on pamphlets and other printed material that could litter public spaces or damage university property. {{/usCountry}}

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Handwritten material, however, is not necessarily cheaper. "Earlier, a printed flyer cost around 20-30 paise. For a handwritten one, we have to pay at least Re 1 per piece," the ABVP member said, adding that only around 500 cards can sometimes be arranged as the process is labour-intensive.

Students staying in paying guest accommodation and hostels have also become part of the informal campaign workforce.

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"One of our friends from Campus Law Centre helped us get more than 200 cards," another student said.

"This time, poster campaigning is largely restricted to the 'Wall of Democracy' here," an ABVP member added.

With physical campaigning under tighter scrutiny, much of the outreach has also moved online, with candidates increasingly relying on reels and social media content alongside visits to colleges.

"Short-duration content, also known as reels and shorts, has found an appeal in students and contestants. Many contestants have dedicated social media teams which make this content," a Campus Law Centre student said.

According to the officials, the DU proctor has asked principals of all 54 colleges to create two such walls, each measuring 10x10 feet -- one for DUSU-related campaigning and another for college-level elections.

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The university has capped campaign groups at five members on campus at a time and barred male campaigners from entering women's colleges and hostels, except candidates. Parking near North and South campuses and colleges has also been prohibited.

The Proctor's Office said the restrictions followed concerns over violations of Delhi High Court and Lyngdoh Committee guidelines, as well as traffic congestion caused by campaign vehicles on Chhatra Marg and University Road.

Candidates have been directed to use only designated parking spaces, while the university has warned that their nominations could be cancelled if supporters are found consuming alcohol or using intoxicants on campus or in campaign vehicles.

The DUSU polls are scheduled for September 18, with nominations closing on September 10. The current central panel has three ABVP office-bearers and one from the Congress-backed NSUI.