‘Furnish status report about compliance of Bio Medical Waste Rules’

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday directed the Haryana chief secretary to furnish status report about the compliance of the Bio Medical Waste (BMW) Management Rules, 2016 in state, saying it is significant for protection of environment and public health.

“We consider it appropriate to require the chief secretary, Haryana to furnish a status report about compliance of the Rules before the next date by e-mail,” a bench headed by NGT chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said.

“Before giving report, the chief secretary may review the matter with information about daily generation of BMW, number of healthcare facilities authorised, practices adopted for disposal of BMW - captive or connected with CBMWTF, performance of existing CBMWTFs, plan to bridge the gap in generation and scientific disposal and the extent of environment compensation imposed for non- compliances,” the bench added.

The matter is listed for next hearing on September 24.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Haryana’s Varun Sheokand against unscientific disposal of bio-medical waste in Faridabad, in violation of the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016.

It is stated that while 14-15 tonnes of bio-medical waste is generated daily and there are 7,422 bedded hospitals, there is only one common BMW treatment facility.

“This is resulting in unscientific disposal of the waste leading to public health hazard. The applicant sent a representation to the municipal corporation and deputy commissioner, Faridabad, the State PCB and the chief secretary but to no effect,” the plea said.