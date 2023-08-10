Delhi G20 summit: 66 city roads being spruced up ahead of event

In the run-up to the G20 Summit and related meetings to be held in the Capital in September, civic agencies in charge of roads are sprucing up 66 arterial roads and stretches across key parts of the city, officials aware of the matter said.

As part of the beautification drive ahead of the upcoming G20 meetings in the city, civic agencies are undertaking various efforts including installation of designer fountains with sculptures and flower pots. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Officials said some of the work undertaken includes the complete re-carpeting of avenue roads, installation of designer fountains with sculptures and flower pots, and footpath refurbishment. Of the 66 designated roads, 23 each fall under the ambit of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Public Works Department (PWD), seven under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the rest are managed by agencies including the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and those of other states.

A senior MCD official said the agency has been directed to focus on the upkeep of the 23 roads, the ownership of which lies with MCD and which are managed by PWD.

“PWD is carrying out repair work while we have accelerated efforts to enhance the appearance around these roads. We will double the frequency of mechanical road cleaning of these areas while separate zonal teams have been earmarked for encroachment removal, cleaning banners/posters, greening, and beautification work,” the official cited above said. MCD also plans to add 100,000 flower pots along these routes to display ornamental plants.

Repair work is also being undertaken in the New Delhi area with the installation of tree uplighters, and finishing touches being given to new fountains and sculptures at 13 locations. These locations include the marble lion installation at Samrat Hotel rotary, Ashoka Hotel T-point, and a series of fountains near Barakhamba Road, KG Marg, and the India Gate Hexagon, among other places.

“These beautification drives will also serve the Independence Day celebrations while some of the components, such as large-scale greening using potted plants, will be put in place as the G20 meetings approach,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

NDMC roads under the G20 revamp plan include APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Shanti Path, Sardar Patel Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Tolstoy Marg, C-Hexagon, Man Singh Road, and Akbar Road.

NDMC vice-chairperson Satish Upadhyay said that around 3,000 trees and 2.8 million saplings have been planted to create lush green strips along major roads. “We have placed various sculptures including marble lions, polo horses, horse families, and Buddha statues at prominent locations such as Panchsheel Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, Rajaji Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Vinay Marg,” said Upadhyay.

NDMC is also focusing on developing new water-based installations and fountains have been installed at Sher Shah Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, Akbar Road, Connaught Place, KG Marg, Janpath, Sansad Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Rajaji Marg, Hyderabad House, Copernicus Marg, and Purana Qila Road.

He added that various infrastructure upgrades on avenue roads are nearly 90% complete. “The installation of multicoloured LED lights, floodlights, underground power cables, and national flagpoles along Ranjeet Singh and Safdarjung flyovers has been successfully completed,” he added.

A senior PWD official said that the re-carpeting work on roads around Pragati Maidan has been completed, and dense carpeting work is being undertaken at other locations including Africa Avenue, Bhikaji Cama Place, and Ring Road.

“In the coming days, urgent repair work will be undertaken by quick response teams at Mathura Road, Ashram to Modi Mill flyover, Andrews Ganj to AIIMS,” the official added.

PWD has been asked to focus on 23 roads including Bhairon Marg, Zakir Hussain Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Press Enclave Road in Saket, Vikas Marg, and Suraj Kund Road

