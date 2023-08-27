Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
G20 rehearsals in Delhi: Traffic movement to be affected on these routes today

ByNisha Anand | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Aug 27, 2023 07:34 AM IST

India is set to host this year's G20 Summit in Delhi from September 8-10.

The Delhi Traffic Police is conducting a two-day Group of 20 or G20 Summit carcade rehearsals in the national capital beginning Saturday to ensure the arrangements are in place for the upcoming multi-national event to be held from September 8-10.

Rehearsals for the delegates ahead of G20 summit at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.(HT Photo)

A traffic advisory has been issued as vehicle movement will be regulated on certain routes. “In view of the G20 Summit rehearsals to be held on Augusr 26 and 27, 2023 from 09:00 am to 12:30 pm, traffic regulations will be effective on various roads. Kindly follow the advisory,” the Delhi traffic police posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Regulations on the movement of traffic at the following points:

Serial NumberRoad Name(s)
1Sardar Patel Marg - Panchsheel Marg
2Sardar Patel Marg - Kautilya Marg
3Roundabout GKP
4Roundabout MLNP
511 Murti
6Roundabout Teen Murti
7Roundabout Gol Methi
8Roundabout Mansingh Road
9C-Hexagon
10Zakir Hussain Marg - Subramaniam Bharti Marg
11Roundabout Brig. Hoshiyar Singh Marg
12Roundabout Satya Marg / Shantipath
13Roundabout Windsor Place
14Barakhamba Road Light Signal
15Roundabout Claridges
16Under Moti Bagh Flyover
17Mathura Road
18Bhairon Road - Ring Road
19Roundabout Yashwant Place
20Roundabout Kautilya
21Janpath - Kartavyapath
22Tolstoy Marg - Janpath
23Vivekanand Marg
24Under Lodhi Flyover
25Under Chirag Delhi Flyover
26Press Enclave Road - Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg
27Joseph Tito Marg - Siri Fort Road
28Ip Flyover
29Mahatma Gandhi Marg
30Saleem Garh Bypass
31Shanti Van Chowk
32Rajghat Chowk
33Shershah Road

Earlier, residents were also informed that during the three-day summit, travel and access to the national capital will be severely restricted. Due to security reasons, the authorities said that in the New Delhi district – also known as the Lutyens’ Zone, only residents and those in essential services jobs will be allowed to enter after proving their identity. Other places will also be highly regulated.

This year's Group of 20 (G20) nations summit, led by India, is the biggest multilateral event in Delhi in over a decade. The heads of states and ministers of the G20 nations will arrive for the summit amid tight security ensured by over 10,000 police personnel.

The G20 is made up of 19 countries and the European Union. The high-profile guest list includes prominent world leaders including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, government representatives among others.

