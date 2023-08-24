Diversions, restrictions in Delhi tonight for G20 rehearsal: Traffic Police

NEW DELHI: A full carcade rehearsal for the G20 summit will be conducted on Thursday evening to prepare for the main event in the national capital next month, the Delhi Traffic Police said, advising motorists to plan accordingly. New Delhi, India - July 8, 2023: Pothole on Sardar Patel marg in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

The rehearsal will be conducted from 9pm to 12 midnight, the traffic police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Due to carcade rehearsal and special traffic arrangements, some congestion is expected on Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Bhairon Marg, Bhairon Marg - Ring Road, Mathura Road, C-Hexagon, Sardar Patel Marg and Gurgaon Road from 9pm to 12pm. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.” the traffic police said in a post on the microblogging site

A senior Delhi Traffic Police officer said that a full carcade rehearsal involves a fleet of 30 carcades. “It will represent 27 participating countries and three international organisations, We have kept 12 cars (two as guest cars and the remaining are security and official staffer vehicles) for each carcade. These carcades will follow the same route to the G-20 Summit’s main venue at Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan,” he said, asking not to be named.

The officer said a number of such rehearsals will be carried out in the run-up to the summit, possibly one every second day.

All government and private offices and educational institutions across Delhi, and all markets and banks in the New Delhi police district, will remain shut on September 8, 9 and 10, according to an order issued by lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena. The order was issued on the request of Delhi Police.

The markets that will be closed on these three days include Connaught Place, Khan Market, Malcha Marg, Shankar Market, Janpath, Mohan Singh Place, and Palika Bazar. A