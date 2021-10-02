Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gahlot: Delhi govt to set up driving test tracks in schools to raise capacity

The Delhi government said that the transport has inked an MoU with IIT-Delhi’s Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer to work on road safety projects and policies.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 05:18 AM IST
Kailash Gahlot also launched a six-week long social media campaign aimed at deterring people from overspeeding and drunk driving. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday said that the government will soon set up drivers’ test tracks in some government schools to increase the capacity of transport offices. “Very soon we will take on board schools and colleges and have already identified six locations, where we will establish tracks for driving tests,” said Gahlot, who attended a road safety summit organised by the transport department on Friday.

The transport minister also launched a six-week long social media campaign aimed at deterring people from overspeeding and drunk driving.

The Delhi government said that the transport has inked an MoU with IIT-Delhi’s Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer to work on road safety projects and policies. “With this partnership, the government envisages more data driven research, enforcement and execution including road crash data analysis, integration with Implementation of Integrated Road Accident Database, more blackspot identification and rectification etc,” said the government statement.

The summit also included presentations by Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Centre (TRIP Centre) of IIT-Delhi highlighting how evidence-based global best practices accompanied by sustained enforcement helps in reducing road crashes, it said.

