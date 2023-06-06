4 men shot at in northeast Delhi’s Jafarabad

At least four men were injured after three unidentified people fired at them in northeast Delhi’s Jafarabad on Monday night. Police said that they were looking into the incident from a gang rivalry angle as three of the victims have criminal records. One of them recently came out of jail in a murder case, the police added. The attackers, who fired at least seven bullets, were caught on in CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood.

Police said that they were looking into the incident from a gang rivalry angle . (Getty Images)

The four identified as Sameer Khopad, 20, Abdul Hasan,18, Arbaz, 25, and Hamza, 20, suffered one bullet each. Khopad was shot in his waist, Hasan in his hip, Arbaaz in his back and Hamza in his chest. All four were admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

Additional deputy police commissioner (northeast) Sandhya Swamy they were informed about the firing around 9pm and a team was rushed there. The injured were by then taken to a hospital.

“All four were referred to the GTB Hospital for further treatment. Of them, Khopad, Arbaaz, and Hamza have previous criminal involvements. Multiple teams have been formed to nab the culprits, who were captured walking in a lane on CCTV cameras. We are scanning the video footage to identify them. A case has been registered,” said Swamy.

