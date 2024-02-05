 Gangster lodged in Faridabad jail dies | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Delhi / Gangster lodged in Faridabad jail dies

Gangster lodged in Faridabad jail dies

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 05, 2024 06:52 AM IST

Raju Bhati complained of chest pain and was admitted to hospital after an initial check-up and treatment inside the jail premises on Friday

Gangster Raju Bhati, who was serving life imprisonment at district jail in Faridabad, died while undergoing treatment at the government hospital on Sunday morning, police officials aware of the matter said.

Raju Bhati originally hailed from Kosi Kalan at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational image)
They added that Bhati, 41, complained of chest pain and was admitted to hospital after an initial check-up and treatment inside the jail premises on Friday.

Police said Bhati’s family members were informed about his death and his brother, Sanjay Bhati, was present at the hospital on Sunday morning when he was declared dead by the doctors. He originally hailed from Kosi Kalan at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, they added.

Sube Singh, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that the body will be handed over to his family after the autopsy. “An inquiry has been initiated. He had 30 cases, including dacoity, robbery, extortion and possession of illegal arms, registered against him at different police stations in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana,” he said.

Investigators said that a Palwal court had sentenced him to life imprisonment for a case registered for kidnapping for ransom and extortion at Palwal Sadar police station in 2016, following which he was shifted to Faridabad.

