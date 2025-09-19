Gangster Neeraj Bawana’s father among six held in Delhi Police crackdown

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested 67-year-old Prem Singh Sehrawat – the father of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana – in a sweeping “anti-gang” operation across Delhi and neighbouring cities, officers said. Prem Singh Sehrawat, a retired DTC bus driver, was among six people arrested, while 36 others were detained for suspected links to organised crime syndicates. (Representative image._(Representative image/Pixabay)

Sehrawat, a retired DTC bus driver, was among six people arrested, while 36 others were detained for suspected links to organised crime syndicates. Police said he was found with more than a dozen live cartridges for which he had no licence.

Bawana, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, has been booked in over 30 cases of murder and extortion and continues to run his gang from behind bars. His father was arrested in 2022 after arms and ammunition were recovered from a property linked to him, though he later secured bail.

Deputy commissioner of police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said coordinated raids were carried out at 58 locations across Delhi, Sonipat, Sampla, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Bahadurgarh. “A total of 820 personnel took part in the crackdown, including 39 teams with 500 staff from Outer North District and 19 teams with 320 staff from Rohini District,” he said.

The raids targeted associates of notorious gangs, including those led by Kala Jathedi, Jitender Gogi, Neeraj and Rajesh Bawana, Tillu Tajpuriya, Kapil Sangwan and Neetu Dabodha.

DCP (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said seven FIRs were registered under the Arms Act. Other arrested men were identified as Shaktiman (34) from Khera Khurd, Vedpal (55) from Tikri Khurd, Naveen (30) from Karala, Ankit (25) from Karala, and Hariom (25) from Karala.

Police said the raids yielded significant recoveries: ₹49.60 lakh in cash, 1.36 kg of gold, 14.6 kg of silver, a bulletproof Mahindra Scorpio SUV, 26 mobile phones, seven handguns and 40 cartridges.