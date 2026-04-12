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Gangster wanted in multiple robberies held from UP after 14 years on the run: Delhi Police

Gangster wanted in multiple robberies held from UP after 14 years on the run: Delhi Police

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 06:05 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested an alleged gangster who had been absconding for nearly 14 years in connection with multiple cases of dacoity and robbery across Delhi and Punjab, an officer said on Sunday.

Gangster wanted in multiple robberies held from UP after 14 years on the run: Delhi Police

The accused, identified as Arjun Prasad alias Arjun Pasi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, was apprehended from Janki Nagar area of the district, police said.

"He was wanted in several cases registered at Punjabi Bagh and Moti Nagar in Delhi, as well as Model Town in Ludhiana, Punjab, and had been evading arrest since 2012. He had been declared a proclaimed offender by courts in these cases," a senior police officer said.

According to police, Pasi was the mastermind behind multiple dacoities, including a 2012 house invasion in Punjabi Bagh where around 400 grams of gold was looted by attackers after the overpowering the occupants.

"In another case in 2016, he allegedly orchestrated the theft of jewellery worth 25 lakh and a licensed pistol by planting a minor as a domestic help," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway to trace his associates and recover the stolen properties, police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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