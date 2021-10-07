Gangsters Tillu and Naveen Bali arrested in Gogi murder

Jailed gangsters, Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuriya and Naveen Dabas alias Naveen Bali, have been arrested for the murder of Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside a courtroom in Delhi’s Rohini courts last month, officials aware of the developments said on Wednesday.

Earlier, police arrested two men Umang Yadav and Vinay Yadav for helping the two gunmen, who posed as lawyers and entered courtroom number 207, where they shot Gogi dead during a hearing on September 24. The two gunmen, Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep alias Jagga, were shot dead by the police team just seconds after they shot at Gogi killing him on the spot.

The crime branch is probing Gogi’s murder that capped a decade-long rivalry between him and Tajpuriya. Until his arrest in March 2020, Gogi, a resident of Alipur in outer Delhi, had at least 19 criminal cases, and topped the list of Delhi police’s most wanted men.

Police said they are also probing jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana’s role in the case, even as they are yet to find any substantial evidence against him.

“Naveen Bali is a key member of Neeraj Bawana’s gang. We are yet to find evidence on Bawana’s role apart from the fact that Bali brought one of the hired killers. The killer posed as a lawyer and entered the court that morning according to the plan,” said a crime branch officer.

The officer added that Tillu Tajpuriya and Bali have confessed that joined hands to eliminate Gogi inside the court.

To be sure, the confession of the two men before the police will not be admissible as evidence in court.

Meanwhile, as a precaution to prevent gang wars in the prison, the jail authorities on Saturday transferred Bali’s brother Rahul Kala to another cell within the jail complex.

Kala is another key member of the Neeraj Bawana gang, who has been named in several murder cases registered against Bawana.

A second crime branch officer, who asked not to be named, said after Bali’s questioning, police will seek custody of another jailed Uttar Pradesh gangster Sunil Rathi. To be sure, Rathi is yet to be arrested or named as an accused in Gogi murder case.

Prison officers have transferred Rathi to another jail within the Mandoli complex because of the threat to his life. Rathi, who was once one of the most wanted men in Uttar Pradesh, murdered gangster Munna Bajrangi inside the Baghpat jail on July 9, 2018.