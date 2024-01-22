Gangsters wanted in murder nabbed after shoot-out in Delhi

Two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Jitender Gogi gang were arrested on Monday after a brief exchange of gunfire near Sarai Kale Khan, police officers aware of matter said. Police said Suraj Maan, an Air India crew member who lived in Noida Sector 110, was shot dead in the market at Sector 104, shortly after he exited the gym. (Getty Images)

Officers said the two gangsters, identified as Kuldeep Singh and Abdul Kadir, fired six shots at the police team, which retaliated, resulting in leg injuries to both. They are currently hospitalised.

According to police, Singh and Kadir shot and killed Suraj Maan, 32 — the brother of jailed gangster Parvesh Maan — in Noida on Friday.

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime Branch) Amil Goel said Parvesh Maan is a member of the Neeraj Bawana gang, and is currently lodged in Mandoli prison under stringent provisions of the Gangster Act and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

“There is a rivalry between Parvesh Maan and Kallu Khera alias Kapil, a member of Bishnoi’s gang, which started when Maan killed Kallu’s uncle in July 2018. In revenge, Kallu murdered Parvesh’s cousin in 2019. In turn, Parvesh killed Kallu’s father in 2022. Now, Kallu ordered the murder of Parvesh’s brother,” said Goel.

According to police, Suraj — an Air India crew member who lived in Noida Sector 110 — was shot dead in the market at Sector 104, shortly after he exited the gym.

He was sitting in his car near the market when two bike-borne assailants — Singh and Kadir — arrived at the scene and pumped him with bullets, said investigators.

“The suspects were provided with Zigana and Beretta 9mm semi-automatic pistols to murder Suraj Maan. The shooters were accompanied by another assailant, who is still at large,” a senior police officer associated with the case said.