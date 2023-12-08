Ganja worth ₹5 lakh seized in Tripura, nine held

Acting on a tip-off, a police team searched them on Thursday night when they entered the railway station to catch the Tripura Sundari Express connecting Agartala with New Delhi and recovered the 52 kg of narcotics substance, Agartala GRP station officer-in-charge Sanjit Sen said.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“During the search, ganja was recovered from their bags. All of them were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. An investigation is underway," he said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

During interrogation, the arrested people revealed that the group came from Bihar by Tripura Sundari Express and was planning to return home, the officer said.

“We suspect that an organised gang is active in ganja smuggling from Agartala to Bihar by trains. The police will also check the mobile phone data of all the arrested people to know whether they have connections with the gang," he said.

On Wednesday, another person from Bihar, dressed in Assam Rifles, was arrested with 21 kg of ganja from Agartala railway station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was scheduled to take the Kanchanjunga Express, connecting Agartala with Kolkata.