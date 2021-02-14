Garden Tourism Festival 2021 to be three weeks long this year!

Ready to welcome spring? Gardening enthusiasts are in for a treat as one of the city’s biggest flower show is coming back with a bang! The 34th Garden Tourism Festival 2021, at Garden of Five Senses, will not be a usual three-day affair; it will be a three weeks long extravaganza!

Organised by Delhi Tourism, in association with the Government of Delhi, the festival will enthral denizens to indulge in a wide array of flowering and non-flowers plants. The gardening enthusiasts can revel in the theme of #ColoursOfNature at the 22 acre huge venue with over fifty thousand flowering plants! The huge space also aims to make it a vibrant and refreshing yet socially distanced experience for the visitors.

An exquisite display of some of the choicest plants, hanging baskets, bonsai and many more variety of seasonal and exclusive flowers will be a delight for Nature lovers. In addition to this, the organisers will also hold an annual Garden Bazaar, and horticulture workshops for those with a green thumb. The bazaar will have sale of flowers, plants, organic items, medicinal plants, gardening accessories, etc.

The event will also have competitions in various categories, accompanied by cultural programs to provide a wholesome experience to the visitors. A host of food stalls will also be put up, and will have delicacies from across the country, as you soak in the colourful surroundings. Those planning to visit, can avail the free shuttle service from the nearest metro station.

Catch It Live

What: 34th Garden Tourism Festival Where: Garden of Five Senses, Said-ul-Ajaib Village, Western Marg When: February 19 to March 13 Timing: 11am-6pm (weekdays); 11am to 7.30pm (weekends) Nearest Metro Station: Saket on the Yellow Line (free shuttle service to the venue is available )

