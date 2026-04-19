Gargi College in uproar over DU student leader ‘forcing entry’

New Delhi: A day after the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president Aryan Maan and several Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members allegedly forced entry onto the Delhi University’s (DU) Gargi College campus, concerns around safety at the all-women’s college resurfaced.

The incident is reportedly linked to the student council elections held on Friday. (HT archive)

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The incident is reportedly linked to the student council elections held on Friday. According to students who spoke on condition of anonymity, a contesting candidate allegedly contacted the DUSU president during polling, claiming the process was unfair. When Maan and others reached the campus, they were denied entry, as male visitors are permitted only after verifications on specific occasions. They allegedly entered the premises forcibly, claiming to support the candidate.

Police personnel deployed on campus intervened and escorted Maan and others out to maintain order. During the episode, several students raised slogans against ABVP, students told HT.

“The student council elections will be conducted tomorrow (April 17, 2026)...The voting will be conducted from 9.30 am to 2.30 pm,” a nine-point message, seen by HT, circulated by the student council proctors on a WhatsApp group stated.

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{{^usCountry}} Describing the incident, a fourth-year undergraduate student said, “Our college operates entirely outside the influence of DUSU politics and we do not have active student political organisations. The president has no role to play, and even if he did, the manner in which he entered, along with his aggressive verbal and body language, was highly intimidating.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Describing the incident, a fourth-year undergraduate student said, “Our college operates entirely outside the influence of DUSU politics and we do not have active student political organisations. The president has no role to play, and even if he did, the manner in which he entered, along with his aggressive verbal and body language, was highly intimidating.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to the allegations, ABVP Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma said the situation escalated from a protest. “A contesting student unaffiliated with either ABVP or left-leaning organisations, contacted the DUSU president alleging she was being treated differently due to her apolitical stance. The ABVP members were initially staging a sit-in protest when a non-teaching staff member allegedly verbally abused them leading them to forcibly enter the campus,” Sharma said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to the allegations, ABVP Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma said the situation escalated from a protest. “A contesting student unaffiliated with either ABVP or left-leaning organisations, contacted the DUSU president alleging she was being treated differently due to her apolitical stance. The ABVP members were initially staging a sit-in protest when a non-teaching staff member allegedly verbally abused them leading them to forcibly enter the campus,” Sharma said. {{/usCountry}}

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Attempts by HT for a response from the college administration, Aryan Maan, and the student, went unanswered.

A senior police officer said the situation was brought under control. “Police were deployed due to the elections. Some DUSU members came but police made them leave. No untoward incident was reported and the election process concluded peacefully. No complaint has been received from any individual or group,” the officer said.

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