‘Gas leak’ at Delhi’s Naraina unit leads to panic

Panic was triggered among residents of Naraina village in west Delhi after a strong stench from what officials said was a chemical storage warehouse filled the area late on Sunday evening — possibly due to a leakage — prompting the immediate closure of the unit and a nearby government school the next morning.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No cases of hospitalisation or reactions to the suspected chemical gas leak were immediately reported, but officials said they were keeping an eye on the situation. Residents were also asked not to go near the warehouse, to wear masks, and to not use air coolers and air conditioners as precautionary measures.

Apart from the local police, teams of National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, and Delhi Fire Services were deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, the cause behind the suspected leakage was yet to be ascertained. Police said they were trying to ascertain if the partially open space belonged to an agency or an individual.

Late on Sunday night, residents living in a radius of 200 metres from the warehouse complained of a foul smell emanating from the unit located in C-block. Police said they received at least six calls in this regard by Monday morning. Initial inquiry revealed some drums containing chemicals were kept inside the warehouse, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Based on that, the concerned agencies have responded to the situation and took required precautionary measures. No information about the hospitalisation of anyone has been received so far. We are examining the matter. Appropriate legal action will be initiated, based on the facts of the matter,” said deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer.

Aditya Tanwar, a local resident, said the many of the people living around the warehouse complained of headache and nausea.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON