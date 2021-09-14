Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Generally cloudy sky in Delhi today; expect light rains
delhi news

Generally cloudy sky in Delhi today; expect light rains

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Tuesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 77
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Representational Image. (HT file photo)

Delhi is likely to see a generally cloudy sky with chances of light rains on Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be 25 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 34°C.

Also Read | Nizamuddin Markaz case has cross border implications: Centre to Delhi HC

The minimum temperature on Monday was 26.5°C, one notch above normal and the maximum temperature was 33.4°C--normal for this time of the year.

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Tuesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 77. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 89, which is also in the satisfactory category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhiwale: Other bookstore in Aurobindo

Police avert food delivery agent’s suicide bid

Fresh survey to spot dangerous buildings

For growth, Hardeep Singh Puri calls for sustainable cities
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP