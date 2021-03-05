Home / Cities / Delhi News / Ghalot seeks support of residents’ groups on govt’s EV campaign
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday appealed to residents’ welfare associations (RWA) in the city to endorse the government’s “Switch Delhi” campaign – an initiative aimed at increasing the registration of electric vehicles (EV) in the capital – and urged MLAs to help RWAs in their constituencies in increasing people participation
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday appealed to residents’ welfare associations (RWA) in the city to endorse the government’s “Switch Delhi” campaign – an initiative aimed at increasing the registration of electric vehicles (EV) in the capital – and urged MLAs to help RWAs in their constituencies in increasing people participation.

“If we want to win this fight against pollution, the whole city will have to come together – just like we came together to fight dengue and Covid-19. It is now time to commit to switching to EVs and to turn this into a mass movement. The Delhi government’s eight-week awareness campaign, Switch Delhi, plans to educate people on the benefits of EV and to encourage residents to switch to EVs. I appeal to all RWAs to participate in the initiative,” said Gahlot in a press statement.

It further said, “As elected representatives of the people, we must take the lead. I request all MLAs in Delhi to provide their support to RWAs in their constituencies to be a part of this movement.”

While launching the “Switch Delhi” campaign last month, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government will, in the next six months, change its policy and lease only electric cars for government use. Last week, the government issued an order to all departments to switch to EVs within six months.

The campaign is in line with the government’s EV policy, notified last year, to combat air pollution in the capital. The policy aims to ensure that by 2024, 25% of all vehicles registered in Delhi are electric vehicles.

