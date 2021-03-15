Ghazipur border reopens for traffic movement, tweet Delhi Traffic Police

Delhi’s Ghazipur border, closed due to farmers’ protests against the Centre’s agricultural legislation, reopened on Monday for traffic movement for commuters coming to and from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the police said. “Traffic Alert. Gazipur Border, Delhi to Gazipur is open for traffic movement,” they tweeted.

“In view of prevailing law and order situation at the Ghazipur border and considering public convenience, the carriageway of NH-24 going towards Ghaziabad from Delhi has been opened after consultation with police officials of Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh,” the police were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Apart from reopening briefly on a few days, traffic on Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed fully or partially as agitators have been demonstrating at the sites since late November last year against the three farm laws.

As the UP border was closed, commuters were advised by the Delhi Police to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. The Delhi-Noida Chilla border, however, was open for commute on both carriageways. The entry and exit points between the national capital and neighbouring Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh, continued to remain closed.

Farmers have been protesting at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu for more than 100 days now. While the farmers are demanding a repeal of the new agricultural legislation, the government has ruled out the complete rollback and has offered to make amendments. The protesters, however, have vowed to continue camping at the borders till the laws are taken back. Several rounds of talks between the central leadership and farmers' union leaders have failed to break the deadlock over the legislation.

As the matter reached the Supreme Court, it has put on hold the implementation of the three laws that were cleared during the Monsoon Session last year.