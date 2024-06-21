Giving enough water to Delhi: Haryana minister reiterates stand

The Haryana government on Thursday called the allegations of insufficient water supply by the state made by the Delhi water minister “baseless and factually incorrect”, adding that Haryana has been providing 1,050 cusecs of water to the national capital over the stipulated 719 cusecs. Delhi has been undergoing an acute water shortage since a fortnight. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Haryana’s irrigation and water resources minister, Abhe Singh Yadav, said that the Delhi government’s allegation on water supply was “unfounded and misleading”.

“The Delhi government is creating political drama around the water issue... Haryana treats water as a necessity, not a political tool. Delhi’s water shortage is due to internal mismanagement rather than Haryana’s supply,” said Yadav.

He said according to the data between May 23 and June 12, 2024, Haryana supplied 1,050 cusecs of water from the Munak Head to the Bawana point, surpassing the Upper Yamuna River Board’s (UYRB) mandate of 719 cusecs. “The Delhi government should focus on rectifying its mismanagement instead of making unfounded accusations against Haryana,” he added.

Yadav said various agencies have repeatedly verified Haryana’s water supply data and confirmed its accuracy. “No agency has found Haryana guilty of under-supplying water to Delhi. The Haryana government, in its response to a petition filed by Delhi in the Supreme Court on June 13, 2024, provided detailed data, affirming its adherence to water supply agreements,” he said.

Yadav said the Delhi government should clarify whether Haryana has consistently provided the full water share. He also questioned why Delhi, following the Supreme Court’s order for Himachal Pradesh to provide 137 cusecs of additional water, has not sought water from Himachal instead of continuing to blame Haryana.