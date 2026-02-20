Global software outage disrupts operations at Delhi airport

New Delhi: Flight operations were briefly impacted at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Thursday morning following a global outage of Navitaire — the software used for check-ins at airports, officials said. According to officials, the servers were down for around an hour early morning (Representative photo)

According to officials, the servers were down for around an hour early morning, with check-ins impacted for flights between 6.45am and 7.28am. Though restored soon after, officials said there was a cascading effect, with operations gradually returning to normal.

Though no official data was available on how many flights were impacted during the period the server was down, data from the flight tracking website showed that over 400 flights were delayed through Thursday. The airport handles close to 1,520 flights daily.

An airport official confirmed the impact, stating check-ins were done manually during the brief period when the servers were down.

“It was an interim outage, which impacted the automated check-in process at the Delhi airport. The disruption affected check-in services for Akasa Air, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India Express for around 45 minutes, during which manual check-in was conducted,” the official said, stating the server was back up at 7:30am.

“Queues also gradually cleared up,” the official added, stating the impact was there across several airports in the country too.