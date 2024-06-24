GMDA reviews civic work done to check waterlogging in key areas

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Monday reviewed the steps taken by various civic agencies for flood preparedness ahead of the approaching monsoon season, officials said adding, that the GMDA has devised a comprehensive plan that includes testing the drainage systems and pumps installed at several underpasses to ensure that there is no waterlogging. Last year, GMDA installed more water pumps to remove waterlogged during rain on National Highway-48 near Khandsa village. (HT PHOTO)

Additionally, the GMDA has established a dedicated Flood Control Office, which will be operational from July 1. Citizens can report waterlogging issues via helpline numbers 1800-180-1817 and 0124-4753555, officials said.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

A total of 23 pump-sets have been installed at key hotspots such as the Khandsa Chowk, Narsinghpur, Sector 102 near Basai, in Sector 10, Opposite AIPL Joy Street Mall in Sector 67, Rajiv Chowk and at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

Last year, 31 critical locations in the city witnessed waterlogging during the monsoon season as compared to 79 in 2020, officials said.

GMDA chief executive officer (CEO), A Sreenivas, said that coordinated planning is being done by all concerned departments to strengthen the flood management system in Gurugram. “Remedial measures will be taken at critical locations where waterlogging has been reported in the past. Directives have been issued to the respective local bodies to minimise inconvenience and enhance safety for the public. Work pertaining to desilting of drains, installation of pumping machinery, and construction of missing drainage links is already in progress,” he said.

GMDA officials further said that the flood control room will monitor the deployment of pumping machinery and manpower at critical locations, set up by GMDA. This control room will also oversee the situation during the peak monsoon season in coordination with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the traffic police and other departments.

The GMDA CEO also issued instructions ensuring the provision of additional backup pumps, JCBs, DG sets, and other necessary machinery along with manpower in hotspot areas. Appropriate placement of all resources should be completed before the onset of the monsoon season, he said.

“To ensure that no waterlogging occurs in the underpasses during heavy rainfall, drills of the pumping machinery installed in 16 underpasses in the city have been successfully carried out by GMDA. The non-functional pump-sets detected during the drills at Iffco Chowk underpass and Rajiv Chowk underpass have been repaired by NHAI and are now working at their optimum capacity. Additionally, installation of pumps in the Vatika Chowk underpass by NHAI is in progress,” he said.

To combat waterlogging on Golf Course Road, strengthening of check dams in the Aravallis has been carried out by GMDA and DLF teams. Cleaning of creeks by MCG to ensure the free flow of stormwater from the master roads along this belt is nearing completion. To address the waterlogging issue in the low-lying area of Narsinghpur, five pump-sets have been installed by GMDA and NHAI each to dewater the area during heavy rainfall. The rampant dumping of waste in stormwater drains along the national highway was also discussed. The CEO issued directions that preventing rampant garbage disposal and inflow of untreated sewer must be a priority for MCG, to avoid choking of drains.

NHAI officials said that the cleaning of culverts pertaining to master drains Leg 1 and Leg 2 under NH-48 has been completed. Desilting of surface drains around Rajiv Chowk and drains along NH-48 are underway. For enhanced safety, underpasses and subways for pedestrians and non-motorized transport (NMT) will be closed during the monsoon season, they said.

GMDA officials added that the cleaning of drains near Artemis Hospital, Mayfield Garden, and Good Earth Mall has been completed by the authority, which will provide relief to citizens during this monsoon season. The CEO also directed MCG officials to shift the sewer line that has been posing a hindrance in the ongoing drainage work near Basai Chowk.