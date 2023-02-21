Go electric, get badges, install GPS: Delhi’s rules for bike taxi operators

From permits to police verification of drivers, commercial registration of vehicles to GPS fitted two-wheelers, the Delhi government has proposed several measures to regulate the operation of bike taxis in the Capital, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

HT reported on Monday that government was working on a regulatory framework for these taxis since they were plying in violation of several provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, and to address safety concerns of passengers who use two-wheelers taxis.

The officials said that the transport department has sent the proposals to the legal department for scrutiny, and that the rules may soon be notified.

According to the framework, aggregators may have to maintain a fully electric fleet, get drivers verified by police, apply for a licence and permits for drivers, and seek commercial registration of bikes, transport commissioner Ashish Kundra said.

He said the vehicles will also have to be fitted with GPS trackers to ensure passenger safety.

“Aggregator policy for two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers is in its final stage and will be rolled out soon, which will help them to apply for licence under the new scheme, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.

“We have held several public and stakeholder consultations in the matter and the policy will ensure passengers’ convenience and safety, and will address environmental concerns, while facilitating the smooth operations of bike taxis. More consultations with stakeholders will be done before the policy is rolled out.”

Currently, three cab aggregators — Ola, Uber and Rapido — offer bike taxis, which have steadily been increasing in popularity as they are more affordable and faster in traffic than four-wheeler taxis or auto-rickshaws.

“According to industry estimates, 500,000 to 750,000 trips take place on bike taxis every week across ride-sharing platforms in Delhi. Approximately, 70,000 to 80,000 drivers across platforms use bike taxis every month in Delhi across ride-sharing platforms,” an Uber official said. Bike taxis have gained in popularity because they are cheaper, can move into even narrow lanes where four-wheelers and buses do not go, and are fast.

The Delhi transport department, which on Sunday called on aggregators to halt bike taxi services after concerns were raised about convenience trumping the safety of passengers,hasissued challans to 25 bike-taxi drivers till Tuesday, a transport official said.

Meanwhile, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), a representative body of aggregators, submitted a memorandum to Kundra on Tuesday requesting that the Delhi government engage with all relevant stakeholders – industry associations, digital platforms and affected transportation workers before any coercive action is taken against bike taxis.

“An effective public consultation will aid the government in making the right policies for this growing sector,” IAMAI said in a memo to the Delhi government.

The memorandum has been submitted on behalf of aggregators such as Rapido, Uber, Ola, Zomato, and Swiggy. It referred to the public notices issued by government cautioning bike taxis against carrying passengers because doing so is in violation of transport rules.

