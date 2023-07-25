Lodhi-era Gol Gumbad to get a facelift as cultural hub

Gol Gumbad, a Lodhi-era monument on the namesake road, will get a facelift as plans are afoot to transform it into a cultural centre ahead of the G20 summit to be held in September, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

Repair works at the tomb by the Delhi government's department of archaeology, under whose jurisdiction the structure falls, are underway.

Repair works at the tomb by the Delhi government’s department of archaeology, under whose jurisdiction the structure falls, are underway, the officials said.

The monument is located on the intersection of Lodhi Road and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg. It last saw repairs in 2010 in the run-up to the Commonwealth Games.

On Tuesday, when HT visited the spot, workers were carrying out repairs on the dome and plastering the exteriors of the tomb’s walls. Around 40 workers are engaged in conservation and repair activities at the monument.

“The conservation process is time-taking and entails multiple steps. The tomb’s plaster is peeling off and tearing apart. We started work by removing the damaged plaster layering. Gaps and cracks were filled and strengthening was carried out. We are currently undertaking repairs in some sections while lime surkhi plaster is being done on sections where repairs have been carried out already,” said the contractor working on the project, who did not wish to be named.

After the renovation work, there are plans to carve out a small space in the monument for hosting cultural performances, officials part of the repair works said.

Not much is known about the stand-alone, square shaped monument with a dome on the top, except that it was presumably built under the Lodi Dynasty in the 15th century. An inscription installed at the site by the department of archaeology says that the monument demonstrates architecture from the 15th century. The structure is mentioned as a tomb dating back to the Lodi period in INTACH’s listing of built heritage in Delhi.

The tomb is made of random rubble masonry. A staircase on the southern side of the tomb leads to its domed roof. The domed ceiling of the tomb is ornamental and demonstrates intricate colourful carvings.

Over the years, the monument sustained heavy damage in the absence of conservation support, senior officials from archaeology department admitted. But the ongoing conservation exercise which kicked off in June aims to transform the tomb and give it a fresh lease of life as a cultural hub, they said.

“ Conservation was last done around 2010. Over the course of time too, deterioration is bound to happen. The plaster was damaged and required that its redone. The dome had also deteriorated on account of water seepage and is being repaired now,” said Sanjay Garg, deputy director, department of archaeology.

“Our vision is to transform Gol Gumbad into a world-class monument. We plan to develop it as a cultural hub where cultural progammes can be hosted going ahead. There is space in front of the tomb and in lawns around the monument,” he added.

Once repairs and plaster work is completed, work will be initiated on the fresco on the tomb’s ceiling. “Specialised artists will work on frescos. They are already working on other monuments under the department’s jurisdiction,” said the official.

While the exteriors of the monument are already illuminated, interiors will also be lit up as part of the department’s ongoing conservation exercise. “The monument is located on a key stretch and there is good scope for its utilisation as an out-of-the-box cultural hub. We will undertake illumination in the interiors to highlight the jaalis (latticed screens). The steel gates will also be modified to give them the appearance of red sandstone so that the appearance is in consonance. The monument will see a unique transformation in the next two months,” said the official.

