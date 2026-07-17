Goods driver falls off flyover after speeding scooter hits him in northwest Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old goods vehicle driver died after he was allegedly hit by a speeding scooter and fell off the Mukundpur flyover in northwest Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The rider fled the spot after the incident. Police recorded the statement of an eyewitness who was travelling in a separate Tata Ace goods vehicle with Faeem.

A senior police officer said the deceased, identified as Faeem, was a resident of Kirari Suleman Nagar.

Police said an FIR has been registered at Jahangir Puri police station under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and efforts are on to trace the unidentified scooter rider using CCTV footage and other technical evidence.

Police received information about the accident at Jahangir Puri police station on Wednesday night after the victim was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BSA) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police recorded the statement of an eyewitness who was travelling in a separate Tata Ace goods vehicle with Faeem. “The two vehicles were travelling on the same route on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when they stopped near the Mukundpur flyover after the rope securing the goods on Faeem’s vehicle snapped,” police said.

Police said Faeem got down from his vehicle and was tying the rope while standing near the flyover wall when a speeding scooter rammed into him. The impact caused him to fall off the flyover. The scooter rider fled the scene without helping the victim, police added.

A crime team inspected the accident site and collected evidence. “We have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify and trace the absconding scooter rider,” a police officer said.

Police said efforts are underway to establish the exact sequence of events and identify the offending vehicle.