Gopal Rai lists new 10-point plan as Delhi continues to gasp

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the state government was prepared to enforce the directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), with additional measures such as using fire trucks to sprinkle water at the city’s 13 pollution hot spots, and procuring 1,000 private buses augment the public bus fleet.

Rai said the state government has prepared a 10-point “decision list” that includes the measures suggested by the federal air panel as well as those that are being enforced by the state government.

After an emergency meeting with state government officials and agencies, CAQM on Tuesday evening announced ban on construction work and offline classes in Delhi-NCR, and barred entry of trucks in Delhi. The meeting was held in response to a 24-hour deadline set by the Supreme Court for the authorities to prepare a list of urgent steps to control rising air pollution levels.

Rai said the Delhi government on Saturday banned construction and demolition (C&D) activities till November 17, but it has now been extended till November 21. Similarly, the work from home directive to all government offices will remain in force until November 21. The Delhi government also shut down educational institutions till November 21, that will now continue until further orders, Rai added.

“Police and the transport department have been ordered to ensure that commercial vehicles, barring essential services, are not allowed to enter Delhi. To encourage public transport in Delhi, one thousand private CNG buses will be hired, the process for which will begin tomorrow. So, in addition to the existing public bus, a thousand more will be added to encourage use of public transport,” Rai said.

To further cut use of private vehicles, Rai said the government has also asked the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to allow standing passengers in Metro trains and buses.

“So far Covid norms only permit full sitting in both Metro and buses to prevent crowding, which restricts capacity. Metro and DTC have both written letters to the DDMA to reconsider this position as the Metro sees a large share of the commuters standing and travelling. Keeping this in mind letters have been written for the DDMA to issue new directions so that the carrying capacity in both buses and Metro can be increased,” he explained.

The CAQM also asked states to crack down on 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles. The state government said the transport department and the police have been handed a list of all such vehicles to take appropriate action.

“Checking of PUC (pollution under control) certificates at petrol pumps will be reinforced. In addition to 372 water tankers that are operating currently, fire engines will be deployed at the 13 hot spots in Delhi to increase spraying capacity,” said Rai, adding that a traffic police special task force has been formed cut traffic congestion at busy stretches.