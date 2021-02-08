Govt focuses on two wheeler EVs in first week of Switch Delhi campaign
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Sunday that in the first week of the ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign – which was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to promote electric vehicles (EV) in the city – the government will focus on outreach concerning the two-wheeler EV segment.
“The first week of the campaign will focus on outreach regarding the two-wheeler segment including electric bikes and e-scooters to accelerate its adoption. Delhi’s EV Policy especially focuses on incentivizing the purchase of two wheelers, which comprise two-third of all vehicles in Delhi and cause maximum pollution. Incentives up to ₹30,000 can be availed upon the purchase of two-wheelers listed under the policy along with scrapping incentives,” said Gahlot in a statement.
He further said, “Under Delhi’s EV policy, 23 two-wheeler models are available and eligible for purchase and scrapping incentives across seven manufacturers. By switching to electric two-wheelers which have very low operating costs, an individual can make annual saving of approximately ₹22,000 as compared to using petrol scooter and ₹20,000 as compared to a petrol bike. An average electric two-wheeler provides a life time savings of 1.98 tonnes of carbon emissions as compared to an average petrol two wheelers, which is equivalent to planting 11 trees.”
‘Switch Delhi’ will be an eight-week campaign to sensitise Delhi residents about the benefits of switching to electric vehicle, Gahlot added.
While launching the campaign on Thursday, Kejriwal had said that his government will, in the next six months, change its policy to lease only electric cars as part of an effort to accelerate the adoption of electric cars in the city. On Friday, Delhi’s power minister Satyendar announced that the government floated a tender to set up 500 EV charging points across 100 locations in the city in the next one year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccine jabs for people aged above 50 likely from mid-March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP, BJP accused lock horns over tours by party leaders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt focuses on two wheeler EVs in first week of Switch Delhi campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 20 shanties gutted in fire in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 20 shanties gutted in fire in Delhi's Okhla, no injuries reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Markets unaffected by chakka jam, but turnout low
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six Delhi hospitals declared ‘non-Covid’ facilities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi-NCR peaceful as 40,000 security personnel keep vigil during ‘chakka jam’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Markets unaffected by chakka jam, but turnout low
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six Delhi hospitals declared ‘non-Covid’ facilities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three protest sites at Delhi borders remain peaceful during chakka jam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi-NCR peaceful as 40,000 security personnel keep vigil during ‘chakka jam’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 more held in connection with Red Fort violence on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP announces candidates for municipal corporation by-elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIR lodged after passengers caught with ammunition at IGI Airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox