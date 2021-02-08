IND USA
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the first week of the campaign will focus on outreach regarding the two-wheeler segment including electric bikes and e-scooters to accelerate its adoption.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
delhi news

Govt focuses on two wheeler EVs in first week of Switch Delhi campaign

‘Switch Delhi’ will be an eight-week campaign to sensitise Delhi residents about the benefits of switching to electric vehicle, Gahlot added.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:38 AM IST

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Sunday that in the first week of the ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign – which was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to promote electric vehicles (EV) in the city – the government will focus on outreach concerning the two-wheeler EV segment.

“The first week of the campaign will focus on outreach regarding the two-wheeler segment including electric bikes and e-scooters to accelerate its adoption. Delhi’s EV Policy especially focuses on incentivizing the purchase of two wheelers, which comprise two-third of all vehicles in Delhi and cause maximum pollution. Incentives up to 30,000 can be availed upon the purchase of two-wheelers listed under the policy along with scrapping incentives,” said Gahlot in a statement.

He further said, “Under Delhi’s EV policy, 23 two-wheeler models are available and eligible for purchase and scrapping incentives across seven manufacturers. By switching to electric two-wheelers which have very low operating costs, an individual can make annual saving of approximately 22,000 as compared to using petrol scooter and 20,000 as compared to a petrol bike. An average electric two-wheeler provides a life time savings of 1.98 tonnes of carbon emissions as compared to an average petrol two wheelers, which is equivalent to planting 11 trees.”

‘Switch Delhi’ will be an eight-week campaign to sensitise Delhi residents about the benefits of switching to electric vehicle, Gahlot added.

While launching the campaign on Thursday, Kejriwal had said that his government will, in the next six months, change its policy to lease only electric cars as part of an effort to accelerate the adoption of electric cars in the city. On Friday, Delhi’s power minister Satyendar announced that the government floated a tender to set up 500 EV charging points across 100 locations in the city in the next one year.

