Home / Cities / Delhi News / Govt plans round table meeting next month to brainstorm long-term pollution control plan
delhi news

Govt plans round table meeting next month to brainstorm long-term pollution control plan

Environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday announced a round table conference next month to be attended by experts and different organisations to formulate a long-term action plan to tackle pollution in the national capital
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 12:07 AM IST
HT Image

Environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday announced a round table conference next month to be attended by experts and different organisations to formulate a long-term action plan to tackle pollution in the national capital. The announcement was made after Rai held a review meeting with officials from the environment department and Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Thursday.

“On April 12 and 13, Delhi will hold a round table conference at the Secretariat. Environment experts and others will be called to the conference, so that we can formulate the next action plan…We will take suggestions of experts and different organisations working on pollution and then the Delhi government will discuss and develop an action plan,” Rai said.

Last year, the Delhi government ran an anti-dust campaign in Delhi, used a bio-decomposer to stop stubble burning, held a ”red light on, car off” campaign, started a green war room at the Secretariat to monitor and coordinate efforts by different agencies to control air pollution, and also launched the Green Delhi app.

The government said after the meeting, officials would engage in the formulation of the action plan based on the advice given by experts. Rai also called for monitoring of all pollution hot spots in Delhi and said agencies related to construction work should be aware of dust pollution norms.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi man poisons wife, her family with thallium

New NCT Bill will obstruct good work done by AAP govt: Manish Sisodia

Supreme Court orders status quo on water supply to Delhi

Covid-19 graph continues to soar: Capital adds 1,515 new infections

“Regular monitoring of all hot spots in Delhi should happen. I am ordering action on complaints that are coming to the green war room. The second important point was discussed on dust pollution. We took action in many places, especially last year. The public works department and the municipal corporations have also been instructed to spray water continuously on roads,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP