Govt proposes ₹7 crore plan to protect half-built hospitals

The Delhi government will spend over ₹7 crore for security of three partially built hospital complexes which remain non-operational, senior government officials said. The government plans to hire agencies to secure the complexes at Madipur, Jwalapuri and new block of LNJP hospital.

The government plans to hire agencies to secure the complexes at Madipur, Jwalapuri and new block of LNJP hospital. The work also includes barricading, improved lighting and developing infrastructure to monitor the complexes.

A senior government official said the complexes need to be protected from theft and vandalism. “Around ₹2.43 crore will be spent on Madipur hospital, ₹2.39 crore on Jwalapuri and ₹2.22 crore on the new block of LNJP hospital,” official added. The project will cover a period of one year.

The agencies will ensure round-the-clock monitoring for which CCTV operators will be deployed in three shifts. “Since the sites were left incomplete, many areas also require wiring and dewatering,” official added.

Concerns have been raised over public spending on the half built hospitals, where construction has been stalled for the past two years.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta had attacked the previous Aam Aadmi Party government’s health model, alleging mismanagement and poor planning at government hospitals. The AAP, however, has blamed the bureaucrats reporting to the LG and the Central government.

In January, the government said it has decided to revive and complete long-stalled hospital projects by shifting them to a public-private partnership (PPP) model and fixing a timeline for their completion. Till April 2025, over ₹1,000 crore was spent on the hospitals, even though none of the project was completed. Physical progress across the projects ranged from 65% to 80%.