Govt receives 5,500 suggestions from public for new Delhi budget

For fiscal 2022-23, the government is focusing on developing Delhi as a hub of businesses and services and may also announce a new start-up policy
Published on Feb 16, 2022 11:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Delhi government has received about 5,500 responses after it sought suggestions from the people on what they want included in the Delhi Budget 2022-23, which is likely to be presented by end-March, senior government officials privy to the development said.

“This year, Delhi will have a participatory budget. Several suggestions concerning areas of education, health and economic growth -- all of which the government devotes a major share of its budget to every year -- have come in. The suggestions aim to overcome the on-ground problems faced by residents,” a government official said, asking not to be named.

For fiscal 2022-23, the government is focusing on developing Delhi as a hub of businesses and services and may also announce a new start-up policy.

Officials said a few people have suggested “Mohalla Libraries” on the lines of the “Mohalla Clinics” in Delhi. Such libraries will be helpful to students who live in densely populated areas and lack the space or privacy to study, said one suggestion.

Another resident called for cheaper parking provisions for electric vehicles (EVs) and said such a move may incentivise people to adopt greener modes of transport.

Other suggestions included small-scale community solar power plants, localised sewage treatment plants, use of treated water to irrigate parks, and e-waste collection from doorstep. Another resident has suggested entrepreneur/investor conclaves and programmes for small businesses on the lines of “Business Blasters”.

Delhi’s revenue collection suffered a shortfall of 34% in 2020-21, due to the severe restrictions put in place to check the spread of Covid-19. The fiscal 2021-22 also began on a weak note due to the second wave of the pandemic and the ensuing curbs.

Officials, however, said the revenue collection in the ongoing financial year -- 2021-22 -- will be better than the previous one.

“By completely eradicating corruption, the government is providing the common people with ministerial-level services. By emphasising on infrastructure development in Delhi, while eliminating corruption from it, not only did the government complete all projects on time, it also completed many of them at less than the estimated cost. The Delhi government began saving crores of rupees, and with the money thus saved, the Kejriwal government is providing free basic services to people such as electricity, water, education, and health,” a government spokesperson said.

A white paper shared by the government stated that since 2015, the Kejriwal government has built 34 foot over bridges in Delhi, while another 13 are under construction. Similarly, 27 flyovers have been built since 2015, with another seven under construction.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a written statement said, “Since taking over the reins of Delhi, we have completed all ongoing projects ahead of schedule and saved the public crores of rupees. The cost of constructing the Madhuban Chowk-Mukarba Chowk corridor, for example, was estimated to be around 422 crore. The Delhi government completed it ahead of schedule for 297 crore, saving 125 crore. Vikaspuri to Mira Bagh elevated corridor was to be built for 560 crore. By completing this on time and for 460 crore, the government saved about 100 crore. A corridor was to be built from Prembari Pul to Azadpur at a cost of 247 crore. The government saved 110 crore by completing it in 137 crore.”

“About 303 crore was allocated for flyovers built in Shastri Park and Seelampur, one of the busiest areas in east Delhi. This too was completed in record time and at a cost of just 250 crore, resulting in a saving of 53 crore. The flyover built in east Delhi’s Jagatpuri area was estimated to cost 80 crore. After making some technical changes, it was completed in 72 crore, resulting in a saving of 8 crore,” he further said.

“About 65 crore was estimated to be spent on the construction of Bhalswa flyover, which was built for 45 crore, saving about 20 crore. A saving of 15 crore was achieved by constructing the Burari flyover for 42 crore, instead of 57 crore. The Mukundpur Chowk flyover was estimated to cost 62 crore, but was completed in 50 crore, thereby saving 12 crore. An amount of 5 crore was saved by constructing the flyover near Mayur Vihar for 45 crore, instead of the estimated 50 crore,” the chief minister said.

